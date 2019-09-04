The Cattlemen Days Rodeo has been a tradition in Ashland for 43 years. This year witnessed record crowds of over 3,300 on Friday night, and over 4,400 on Saturday. Saddle Club and Optimist.

Board member Bruce Glascock attributes these record numbers to the quality and professionalism in which the rodeo prides itself. Mr. Glascock reports that this year the stock animals were of the highest quality performance from Texas, and that the competitors were from many states across this United States. This helps draw in great crowds Mr. Glascock reports, along with the great sponsors, and the volunteers from the Saddle Club and Ashland Optimist Club.

Robert Blake, Optimist Board member, confirmed that the beer garden was a highly successful with age controls and serving restrictions enforced.

This year’s musical performers included Jordan Heckemeyer and the Travis Cole Band who provided entertainment and dancing following the rodeo events.

By Ernie Wren