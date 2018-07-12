Lead Photo: What was previously the practice football field is now beginning to look like a softball/baseball complex at Southern Boone High School. New turf is going down this week and the projected is slated to be completed in time for the Eagles girls softball team to play in August.

Lead Story:

Boone County Road and Bridge crews will be replacing 5 crossroad culvert pipes on South Rangeline Road from Clatterbuck Road to Highway Y.

Weather pending, work will begin on Monday July 16th and will be completed by Tuesday July 17th. Work will take place during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

South Rangeline Road will be closed to through traffic during these hours and motorists will need to use an alternative route. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Boone County Road and Bridge at 573-449-8515.