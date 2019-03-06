The Boone County Journal’s new owner is a 19-year veteran of Ashland business ownership.

Gene Rhorer, owner of Ashland PC Technologies and the newly minted Rhorer Media has purchased the Boone County Journal, its website bocojo.com, and the annual “Southern Boone Magazine” from Bruce and Susan Wallace.

The sale was closed on Friday, March 1 and is effective immediately. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“I am excited about how we are growing in Ashland and Southern Boone County,” Rhorer said, “and buying the Journal will be a good opportunity for me with a growing community. I wanted the Journal to remain open and viable – and a locally owned newspaper.”

Rhorer emphasized that he would spend more time learning the details of becoming a newspaper publisher and not making immediate changes to the Journal.

“The day of publication (Wednesday) and deadlines (Monday evening), that kind of thing will not change,” Rhorer said. “The Journal will remain the newspaper of Southern Boone news that you get in your mailbox each week.”

