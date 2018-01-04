Associate Circuit Judge Deborah Daniels announced her last

day on the bench will be February 28, 2018. She was first elected to the

office in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014. Judge Daniels has overseen

the probate division in addition to general civil and criminal dockets.

Throughout her tenure on the bench, Judge Daniels has been a leader in the

13th Circuit with video dockets. Judge Daniels was instrumental in

establishing a video hearing system for involuntary civil commitment

hearings. This approach allows patients to stay in the therapeutic

environment of the mental health facility, prevents the need for transport

of the patients by law enforcement (which saves law enforcement resources,

enhances the security of the courthouse, prevents trauma to the patients

associated with secure transport), and allows the treating psychiatrists to

make the most efficient use of their time in giving expert testimony. This

approach to hearings is patient-centered and a good use of resources.

Judge Daniels worked with her fellow judges on the 13th Judicial Circuit to

adopt local court rules to set the parameters of how the video technology

could be used to effectively conduct involuntary civil commitment hearings.

The end result of her efforts was a docket that is kind to the respondents

and makes the most efficient use of resources, all while protecting

Procedural Due Process. This result would not have been possible without

the commitment of Judge Daniels to these goals coupled with her flexibility

to work with the various stakeholders to achieve them. It has made a

significant difference in Boone County, which is one of the busiest

counties in the State of Missouri for involuntary commitment cases.

On December 6, 2017, Dr. Lauriello and the staff at Missouri Psychiatric

Center presented Judge Daniels with an award for her contributions of 10

years of support to the mental health docket.

In addition, Judge Daniels created a domestic violence docket to ensure

these types of cases were set more quickly. She assisted in successfully

applying for grant funds used to end the cycle of violence in these case

types.

Judge Daniels made the following remarks about her years on the bench:

“It has been my great honor to serve on the bench. My life’s passion has

been the law and the service to the community that the law provides. I

will miss the opportunity to serve as a judge and the privilege of working

with the other judges, lawyers, court personnel, and citizens.”

In 2009, Judge Daniels received the ASTAR (Advance Science and Technology

Adjudication Resource) award for completing 120 hours of court-related

science and technology training and was inducted as an ASTAR fellow. Judge

Daniels has been on the Missouri Supreme Court Committee on Procedure in

Criminal Cases from 2007 to present; Court Automation Committee from 2011

to present; and the ASTAR Trial Judge Committee.

“Judge Daniels’ career in the legal community will remain remarkable and

unsurpassed”, said Presiding Judge Kevin Crane. “I have known Debbie since

she taught me legal research and writing in law school and I have learned a

great deal over the years since then from her. The 13th Circuit and

Missouri will surely miss Judge Daniels’ contributions and intellect.”

Judge Daniels has three children, Ian, Sydney Brette and Paige Harrison.

She was previously a law clerk on the Missouri Supreme for the Honorable

Fred Henley; director of Missouri Supreme Court research staff; adjunct

professor of law at UMC; reporter for the Committee on Procedure in

Criminal Cases; Assistant Prosecuting Attorney; and Chief Counsel:

Criminal Division, Missouri Attorney General’s Office. She is a 1977

graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law and has a B.A., B.S.

from the University of Missouri. After retirement Judge Daniels plans to

visit her children on each coast for longer than 48 hours at a time and to

explore new opportunities to serve the legal community.