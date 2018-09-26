LEAD PHOTO: Members of the Columbia American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard fire a 21-gun salute at the Herbert Williams grave site. Williams, of Hartsburg, was killed early in the AEF offensive in the Argonne battle.

LEAD STORY: Residents trash recycling; city to decide issue

Ashland’s voice on recycling was not as loud as hoped, on Wednesday, September 19. Ten residents gathered at the Ashland American Legion Hall, and approximately 20 people attended the previous recycling meeting. The attendance was not ideal for the Ashland Board of Aldermen, and their decision on the growing recycling issue.

“The recycling area has turned into a junk yard, and we’ve kicked this can down the road long enough,” says City Administrator Lyn Woolford. He added, “We are spending time, money, and resources on recycling that are not necessary.”

City officials say the current area costs the city approximately $6,000 a year in extra clean-up around the recycling center located in the gravel lot behind city hall on Redbud Street. The city is currently attempting to sell that lot.

That cleanup costs includes wages, fuel, and the time taken away from the city employees and their regular job responsibilities.

In the current recycling area there are two bins. The brown bin is from Boone County, and is used for anyone paying county taxes. Requests for additional pick-ups have been rejected, and the County will not pick up more than three times a week.

~ There’s more to this story in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake