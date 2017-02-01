Republican State Committeewoman Sara Walsh will represent the GOP in the August 8, 2017 special election to fill the 50th District vacancy in the Missouri House of Representatives. She was chosen by acclamation, on Saturday, during a meeting of the party’s 50th District Legislative Committee, in Ashland.

Walsh is running to fill a vacancy created when State Rep. Caleb Jones resigned to accept a position in the administration of Gov. Eric Greitens.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent the good citizens of the 50th District in the Missouri General Assembly,” said Walsh. “My goal is to build on the accomplishments of State Representative Caleb Jones by fighting for the conservative values that are the hallmark of the hard working people of this district.”

By Bruce Wallace