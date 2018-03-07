In recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, State Rep. Sara Walsh invites veterans to the Missouri House Chamber to be honored for their service. Veterans who contact Walsh will be formally invited to the House floor to be recognized by the Speaker of the House and members of the House of Representatives.

Veterans who accept the invitation will also receive an official House Resolution from Walsh in honor of their service.

“I am excited to be part of this event that will pay tribute to the outstanding individuals who have served their nation so heroically. I encourage anyone in our district who served in the Vietnam War, or know someone who did, to contact my office and make plans to attend the recognition ceremony,” said Walsh, R-Ashland. “We will have more details to provide on the ceremony as we get closer to Vietnam Veterans Day.”

The Vietnam Veterans Day tribute has become an annual event for the Missouri House of Representatives. As a state, Missouri has recognized Vietnam Veterans Day since 2012 with the passage of HB 1128.

If you or someone you know served in the Vietnam War and would like to be recognized, please contact Rep. Walsh’s office at 573-751-2134 or email her office at sara.walsh@house.mo.gov.