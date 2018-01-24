Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-District 4 made a quick stop in Ashland Tuesday afternoon to talk to members of the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and few members of the Boone County community.

Hartzler voted Monday to fund the federal government and end the shutdown. She also noted that most employees should soon be seeing in their paychecks the result of recent tax cuts.

“I am very glad we have the government back up and running,” Hartzler said in her greeting.

Hartzler pointed to the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as a highlight from Washington in recent months.

“We have lowered the tax rate for every income level and especially helped those families with children,” Hartzler said.

By Bruce Wallace