Rep. Vicky Hartzler was in Springfield last week to welcome Pres. Donald Trump on his first visit to the Show-Me State.

After President Donald Trump spoke on tax reform in Springfield, Missouri Wednesday, Congresswoman Hartzler said she was pleased with the president’s economic plans.

“I’m pleased the president came to Missouri to discuss how we can energize our economy, cut taxes, and bring jobs to the great state of Missouri,” said Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who attended the speech and met with the President. “We must fix our broken tax code to unleash a flood of innovation and resources into our local economies. Americans know better how to handle their paychecks than the federal government. With tax reform, Congress will give Americans and Missourians a pay raise and make “Made in the U.S.A.” a reality again.”

