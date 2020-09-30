With many students returning to school remotely this fall, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges added caution when using and charging laptops and other digital devices at home. According to NFPA’s most recent electrical fires report, an estimated average of 900 computer or computer equipment fires occurred in U.S. homes each year between 2014 and 2018, resulting in 50 civilian injuries and $50 million in direct property damage.

“With students attending classes remotely and other family members continuing to work from home, many households may have more people using and charging electrical devices on a daily basis than usual,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “This additional use of equipment means more opportunity for misuse and misapplication, which can contribute to an increased fire risk.”

