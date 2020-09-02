Many of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s legislative priorities were passed late in this year’s condensed legislative session, solidifying remote notary law and granting the secretary of state subpoena power during investigations of election complaints. These laws go into effect Aug. 28, 2020.

Notary modernization passed as an attachment to HB 1655. It encourages the use of modern technology for the convenience and safety of Notaries Public and those who need notary services. It provides three options for notarization – in-person notary on paper, in-person electronic notary and remote electronic notary. The original sponsors of notary legislation were Sen. Bill White (SB 593) and Rep. David Gregory (HB 1874).

~ See more in today’s Journal ~