The Project Graduation Black Light Fundraiser will include a spaghetti dinner and trivia night on Saturday, March 3 at the Optimist Club.

The dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. – tickets are $7.50 per person – and trivia will start at 730 p.m. Trivia tickets are $30 per person or $225 for a table of eight.

According to organizers, a number of raffle items will also be available, including a suite for one night at Camden on the Lake, a Mizzou Tigers tailgate package, a Spoil Me package, a wheelbarrow of adult beverages – and plenty more.

You can reserve your Trivia team’s table at: SBCPROJECTGRADUATION@GMAIL.COM or call Duane Summate at 573-268-4607 for more information.