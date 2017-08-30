Some 51 American Red Cross volunteers from Eastern Missouri, and seven emergency response vehicles (ERVs), have joined the Harvey relief effort.

“I am amazed by the dedication and commitment of our volunteers, who will sacrifice so much to help strangers in need,” said Cindy Erickson, Regional CEO. “Our entire region has pulled together to help the communities affected by the life threatening flooding in the Gulf.”

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. Anyone who would like to join the Red Cross will need to register and fill out paperwork.

At this time, we are focused on deploying registered and trained volunteers. The best way to get involved is to register and start your training so that you’re ready if/when the call comes.

Another way to start is by attending one of these Orientations to the Red Cross OR complete a volunteer interest form at www.redcross.org/volunteer-interest-form

· Thursday, August 31, 6:30-7:30 PM

10195 Corporate Square

St. Louis, MO 63132

· Saturday, September 2, 10:30-11:30 AM

2430 Myra Dr,

Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

· Saturday, September 2, 11:00 AM – noon

318 Jackson St.

Jefferson City, MO

Yesterday, the Red Cross of Eastern Missouri sent two more tractor trailers containing sheltering supplies and we are scheduled to send six more today. That would make our total response to date of 32 tractor-trailer loads that would serve approximately 32,000 clients in shelters.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

We know Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing and other household items often does more harm than good. It takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items, which diverts limited time and resources away from helping those most affected. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.

The Red Cross has launched a massive response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately.

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The Red Cross honors donor intent.

Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross needs blood donations in response to the disaster in Texas and Louisiana.

The need for blood is constant and the Red Cross currently has an urgent need for blood donations across the country due to a summer decline in blood donors and blood drive sponsors. In Texas, we are closely monitoring our blood supplies amid this ongoing disaster. With dangerous widespread flooding in Southeast Texas, all blood collection organizations in the U.S. are making efforts to meet patient blood needs and to ensure a sufficient blood supply in storm affected areas. Blood donations are always encouraged and the Red Cross stands ready to provide blood products as needed.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri is a proud member agency of the United Way, which makes significant investments every year in Red Cross services.

