SoBoCo High School junior Gabrielle Wills was nervous, but it helped to have her friend, Cassey Poole, nearby to hold her hand.

Wills was lying on a portable table, ready to make a blood donation to a Red Cross worker.

“I have given blood before,” Wills said, “but it makes me nervous and I don’t want to get up and be woozy or something. It’s better to have a friend help me through it.”

Wills was a part of the Southern Boone High School blood drive last Friday in the high school commons area.

Besides several high school students, a number of parents donated blood and Southern Boone schools Superintendent Chris Felmlee made a blood donation.