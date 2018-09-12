Lead Photo: Southern Boone YMCA membership director Faryn Griffin.

Lead Story: Recycling meetings looking for ideas, change

If you ask Mayor Gene Rhorer, one sure-fired way to generate public interaction with municipal government is to tell them their trash schedule or method of pickup is changing.

Saturday’s meeting about Ashland’s often-overflowing recycling site brought about 20 local residents out with a few ideas.

The City of Ashland will host a second meet on the recycling issue on Wednesday, October 19 at the Ashland American Legion Hall at 6:30 p.m.

“There were only a few people there in favor of curbside recycling,” said Ashland City Administrator Lyn Woolford, “that is going to cost residents more and we think we can still have a dumpster program.”

~ Get the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace