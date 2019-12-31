The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their cut Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January.

To donate your tree, please remove all decorations, and bring the tree to the drop-off site at the MDC Central Regional Office located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia. Signage at this location will direct donors to the proper drop-off spot at the edge of the parking lot.

MDC fisheries staff collect discarded natural trees to submerge in area lakes and ponds. Once submerged, these trees offer habitat for a variety of native fish species.

