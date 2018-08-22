The City of Ashland has repeatedly discussed how to handle its recycling challenge, with overflowing bins providing more work and cost to the city.

City Administrator Lyn Woolford has scheduled time for town hall gatherings in order to discuss local recycling options. The first meeting is Saturday, Sept 8 at 9 am. The second meeting is set for 6:30 pm on Sept 19. Meetings will be held in the meeting room at the Library.

This week, city officials indicated that the recycling dumpsters could move to a new location, either near a new police headquarters or the south water tower area.