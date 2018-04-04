Additional roundabouts planned to move growing traffic counts

The engineering study for a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Henry Clay has been delivered to the City of Ashland, but it might not be the next roundabout built in town.

A roundabout has already been approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation on Highway Y at Industrial Drive, according to MoDot engineer Mike Schupp. The roundabout would provide accessability to the anticipated commercial development on the southeast corner of Highway Y and Highway 63.

The 37-acres, owned by the CL Richardson Construction Company, is being looked at by multiple commercial developers and companies, according to economic development leaders throughout Southern Boone County.

“That roundabout has been approved,” Schupp said, “but it will be the decision of the developer as to when it is built.”

Schupp indicated funding for the roundabout would be provided by the commercial development.

By Bruce Wallace