Combining physical exercise and socialization, the Walking School Bus program will begin Monday, May 6.

The program for primary and elementary students began as a spin-off of a national initiative for kid’s physical exercise. By getting in extra steps and walking to school, the program also promotes a cleaner environment, reduced traffic and allows students to energize themselves and begin the school day ready to learn.

The Walking School Bus has two drop off locations. The first is at the Ashland Learning Center at the intersection of Liberty Lane and Douglas Drive, and the other at the Ashland Public Library. Students can be dropped off with Walking School Bus volunteers from 7 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.

By Carson Blake