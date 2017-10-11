Southern Boone’s Howard Brinegar – more commonly known as “Duck” – has driven the tractor trolley from the parking area to bring folks to the Pumpkin Festival.

This year, Duck will get a ride himself as he will be crowned Pumpkin King for the 2017 27th Annual Pumpkin Festival.

The crowning and parade begins at 9 a.m. and the two-day festival will be open from 9-5 both Saturday and Sunday. The Pumpkin Fest is free and usually draws in excess of 40,000 people over its two-day run.

Pumpkin Fest committee member Jeri Cooper says the festival will continue to ask cars to park via the river roads, by driving south on old Highway 63 to Mt. Pleasant Church and following the signs.

“We feel that is working really well,” Cooper said. “The sheriff’s department feels that is much safer than driving cars through town.”

New entertainment at this year’s Pumpkin Fest will include the following schedule:

Saturday, October 14 – 11a.m.-1p.m. Robbie Bax and Horsin’ Around; 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Magic Show ; 2-4 Mick Byrd.

~ Get Sunday’s schedule and more Pumpkin Fest info in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace