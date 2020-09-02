Southern Boone County has taken on the responsibility of bringing technical jobs to the Mid-Mo area through advancing education by way of Ranken Technical College.

Both the City of Ashland Board of Alderman and the Southern Boone County School Board unanimously voted to approve resolutions to bridge the $1.7 million gap in the $4.5 million EDAfunding for the $6.2 million Ranken Technical College project.

Neither board plans on using the guaranteed money, but use it as a placeholder to gain the EDA grant while they fundraise for the Ranken project.

The Alderman approved for the availability of $535,623 on August 11. SoBoCo School Board approved for the availability of $1,312,226 million on August 17, as unencumbered funds withinthe school districts reserves for the local match of the EDA grant application.

If fundraising does not come through the boards will be responsible for the amount approved.

By Carson Blake