By Carson Blake

Usually cultural perception determines what is deemed appropriate attire and appearance for the workplace, schools, and in general society, but not at Ranken Technical College.

Ethnic and racial backgrounds, self-identify and gender identity are huge contributors to an individual’s appearance and presentation to the outside world.

The SoBoCo school district abides by the MSBA dress code policy which SoBoCo High School Principal Dale VanDeven labels “the elite group of brevity.”

The SoBoCo school dress code does not distinguish students gender; the words male or female are not included in any of the policy language.

See more in the Boone County Journal