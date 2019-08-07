Last Saturday, Randy’s Auto Repair celebrated 10 years of service to the Southern Boone area. “We opened our shop to fulfill a dream,” said owner Randy Newport.

Local customers have made the ten years a reality and the Newports put together a customer appreciation celebration complete with door prizes, a fish fry and had several hot-rods and other unique vehicles to view.

A massive crowd of customers, neighbors and families attended the afternoon event. Some party-goers had to park down the street and walk a distance to Randy’s lot.