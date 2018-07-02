As part of the overall improvements currently under construction at Conley Road and Business Loop 70 in Columbia and in conjunction with the Conley Road Transportation Development District, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that the Business Loop 70 on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 in Columbia will be permanently closed and removed on Monday, July 9.

“The reason we are permanently closing the ramp is to increase safety,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Mike Schupp. “The closure of the ramp will make the intersection at Business Loop 70 safer by eliminating the traffic weave between traffic entering eastbound I-70 from the Business Loop and traffic exiting westbound I-70 via the off-ramp to the U.S. Route 63 connector.”

As part of the ramp closure, the final phase of construction on the Conley Road/East Boulevard Extension will begin on Monday, July 9 at 6 a.m. Work on July 9 will include opening the new East Business Loop 70 to Conley Road extension. As a result of the work, temporary lane changes will be required on Conley Road and Business Loop 70 while work is completed. Access from Conley Road to westbound East Business Loop 70 will remain closed until construction is complete in early August.

After the ramp is closed on July 9, motorists can access eastbound I-70 by: Continuing on Business Loop 70 to Conley Road to the Route 63/I-70 Connector or using the I-70 interchanges at Range Line Road, Providence Road or West Boulevard.