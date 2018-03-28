The Ashland Rainbow Girls will celebrate their annual “Rainbow Birthday” on Friday, April 6 and will hold various events all week as a part of the celebration.

The Rainbow Girls organization is a Masonic Youth Organization which provides young girls the opportunity to enjoy activities, participate in community service projects and travel.

“Not all of the girls in our community participate in sports activities and Rainbow Girls gives a number of girls the chance to be a part of an active, fun group,” said coordinator Brenda Austin.

Rainbow Girls, a national organization, is for girls ages 11-20-years of age. Rainbow Pledges, for girls who will later participate in the older group is for girls 6-10-years of age.

Locally the group has participated in working with the Buddy Pack program and at the Central Missouri Food Bank, working at the Humane Society on community service projects as well as fun activities such as bowling, ice skating and more. Other past activities have included presenting the Christmas Homes Tour and a recent Father-Daughter Dance.

Austin said the group is always looking for more girls to join the group – and it is open to all girls.

Next week’s activities include:

Who: Girls age 6-20 interested in making life-long friendships and helping the community

When: Monday-Friday & Sunday, April 2-6 & April 8

Please join the Ashland Rainbow & Pledge Girls for a week of activities celebrating sisterhood and service beginning April 2-6, 2018. Activities will begin after school (2:30 on Wednesday) at the designated location.

April 2: Scavenger Hunt in Ashland Park. Meet in the small shelter house.

April 3: Paint Rocks to Spread Kindness Around Town. Meet in Room 120 at the High School.

April 4: Spread Kindness Rocks around town, S’mores. Meet at Ashland Masonic Lodge (215 Broadway, west side of Connections Bank).

April 5: Visit to Ashland Healthcare to play games with residents. Meet at Ashland Masonic Lodge.

April 6: Happy Birthday Rainbow! Ice cream and cake at Ashland Masonic Lodge, party games, question and answer session.

April 8: Rainbow Sunday at Ashland Methodist Church, 10 a.m.; lunch to follow at Ashland Masonic Lodge.

Questions about the events of the week contact: Krista Moore at: klmoore921@gmail.com

To learn more about Rainbow Girls, visit: www.moiorg.com