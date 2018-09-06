Lead Photo: Baseball coach Brian Ash and softball coach Ashley Anderson cut the ribbon at home plate as SoBoCo school board members and administrators watch. A crowd of more than 350 attended the ceremony.

Lead Story: Rain alters weekend schedules

The weekend rain storm from Hurricane Gordon that is about to hit Mid-Missouri has caused at least two changes in scheduling of events:

The SoBoCo Eagles football game at Versailles has been moved from Friday to tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. According to activities director Pat Lacy, the forecast rain for Friday would likely bring delays due to lightning and heavy rain. “We wanted to get this conference game in without having to go back on Saturday to finish due to a stoppage in play,” Lacy said.

The annual King of the Wings contest and fund raiser for SoBoCo Buddy Pack at Woody’s Pub n Grub has been moved to October 6. According organizer Nancy Nickolaus, the outdoor event would simply be impossible to hold with the rain forecast.

According to KMIZ-ABC 17 meteorologist Sharon Ray, there will be four to six inches of rain this weekend:

TONIGHT: Expect scattered showers and storms to stick around through the night under overcast skies, with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s. Frequent bursts in downpours are possible, but the heaviest rain looks to hold off until Friday night. We’ll see winds out of the northeast up to 11 mph.

This weekend: EXTENDED: Scattered showers and t-storms Friday will focus on areas north of I-70 early in the day but as moisture ahead of the circulation from Gordon moves in from the south, showers and storms will increase from the south later in the afternoon and Friday evening. Some of the storms could have heavy rainfall as they continue to build to the north-northeast into Saturday morning. As of now, the circulation from Gordon is expected to track from near Springfield early Saturday to just south of Jefferson City during the day Saturday then off to the northeast Saturday night. This would bring the heaviest rainfall from the tropical moisture to areas along east of HWY 63. Areas farther west and north will have lower amounts. Total rainfall amounts from now through Saturday are 2 to 4 inches with local amounts up to 6 inches possible.