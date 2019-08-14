Tony St. Romaine has been hired as Ashland’s new interim City Administrator. Many citizens may be familiar with Tony in his previous position as Deputy City Manager with the City of Columbia, while others may not. The Journal posed five questions to Tony which will provide a good understanding as to who Tony is, and why he agreed to come out of retirement to assist Ashland.

Q. Please tell us about your hobbies, family, education, experience etc.:

A. I emigrated from Birmingham, England in 1978 to Fulton, Missouri with my parents and sister. While they still live in Fulton, I moved to Columbia almost immediately, and began working at the Callaway Nuclear Power Plant which had just started to be constructed. I worked there for six years, getting a good working education in several areas including payroll, purchasing, accounting, and cost engineering. I left the Plant when it came online in 1984 and immediately began my 32-year career with the City of Columbia progressing through many jobs including Procurement Officer, Purchasing Agent, Assistant City Manager and Deputy City Manager.

While working at the City and raising a family, I attended Columbia College and earned a B.S. in Business Administration, followed by a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Missouri – Truman School of Public Affairs. Since retiring from the City of Columbia in December, 2016, I continued to work part-time representing the City on a tax increment financing project (Broadway Hotel Tower Two), and completed a policy and procedures manual earlier this year designed to help guide the City in any future TIF projects.

My wife Sherri and I love to travel, and we now have a 38′ motorhome that we use to crisscross the country along with our two fur babies (Scruffy – a 12-year-old schnauzer, and Gracie, a six-month-old miniature golden doodle). In my spare time, I love to paint, and have taught myself to paint with oils using only a palette knife, and have seen some success exhibiting at regional art fairs in Missouri under the business name “Impression Me” (www.impressionme.com). I find that painting is a great way to relax and to explore the right side of my brain – the creative and artistic side.

By Ernie Wren