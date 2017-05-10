The Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission approved two spec buildings at Cartwright Industrial Park and the Ashland Baptist Home plans at their meeting on Tuesday evening, but denied a change in zoning for an office park on Cobblestone Court.

The P&Z gave the perfunctory unanimous nod to the two spec buildings to be built near the airport in Larry Potterfield’s development. The Baptist Home was questioned about its accessibility – only one entrance/exit from Highway 63 – before being approved.

The City of Ashland has discussed the idea of extending north Henry Clay further north as a service road connecting to the Baptist Home, however, the plan would call for the purchase of private property and has never gained any traction.

A planned office park, Redtail Office Condos, by Bauer Construction and CL Richardson was denied a change of zoning after residents in the neighborhood voiced concerns about the change of zoning.

The vote was a 180-degree turn for the P&Z members who had endorsed a change of zoning to bring multi-family residential to what is now a light industrial zoned area to the east of Middleton Crossing. The plan for two six-plexes by Mike McCubbin, who has had other plans energetically opposed by Middleton residents, was approved by P&Z last month before being shot down last week by the Ashland Board of Aldermen.

The Alderemen will have a chance to review the work of Planning and Zoning at next week’s meeting when each of last night’s projects will be on the agenda.

By Bruce Wallace