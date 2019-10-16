The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival was held last weekend on October 12 and 13. The event, which is regarded as one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the State of Missouri is completed with the help of its entire surrounding community. In a village that is populated with approximately 107 people, this is no easy feat to accomplish.

Over 30,000 people made it out to the festival grounds over the weekend. This year’s Pumpkin Fest offered an impressive 175 vendors and 250 booths to accommodate, educate and feed its visitors. Each year, the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival Committee donates $10 for every booth that is set up on the festival grounds.

By Sofi Zeman