What would improve your quality of life?

That’s the question Daniel Boone Regional Library staff will be asking at a series of public community conversations to be held in Boone and Callaway Counties.

Everyone is invited to attend one of the public gatherings or to answer a brief online survey this February.

The Ashland meetings at the Southern Boone Library will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 at noon and Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Other sessions are also scheduled for specific organizations like community service groups and local Chambers of Commerce.

“We’re starting our strategic planning process, and we want to know how the library can better serve the community,” said Melissa Carr, Daniel Boone Regional Library director. “By asking general questions about our communities as a whole, we can take a look at how the library might fit into the overall picture.”

The new plan will begin in 2018.

By Bruce Wallace