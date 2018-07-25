With two weeks to go before Missouri voters head to the polls on Aug. 7 for a referendum on right to work, both sides have accelerated their campaigns with TV ad buys, yard signs and door-to-door canvassing.

At issue is a ballot initiative that will determine whether to keep in place a law signed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

Under the 2017 law, which was blocked from going into effect when labor unions collected enough signatures to put it to a vate, workers could not be compelled, as a condition of employment, to jooin or pay dues to a labor union.

Right to work will appear as Proposition A on the primary ballot. A “No” vote would prevent the law from going into place. A “Yes” vote supports the law.

Ashland attorney Matt Uhrig has endorsed a “No” vote on social media and says that the right to work law would cut wages across Missouri.

By Bruce Wallace