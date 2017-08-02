Southern Boone voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide two ballot issues – a new state representative in the Missouri Legislature and the Boone County Proposition One road and sales tax.

The polls will open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and polling places will include the Ashland Senior Center and the Ashland Optimist Club.

The new photo ID law will be in effect and registered voters will be asked to produce a photo ID.

The Missouri House of Represetatives District 50 seat pits Michela Skelton (D-Columbia) against Sara Walsh (R-Ashland).

The Prop 1 vote on whether or not to renew the half-cent road and bridge tax has been touted by Southern District Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry and former Missouri Gov. Roger Wilson.

The measure has been endorsed by Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer as well as the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and the Boone County Journal.

By Bruce Wallace