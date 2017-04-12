The annual Project Graduation trivia night will be held April 22 at the Middle School Commons.

The event will start with a silent auction at 6 p.m. and trivia teams will begin play at 7 p.m. The donation is $120 per team – $15 per person. Concessions will be available for purchase.

“Project Graduation is an important event in our community,” said organizer Lonna Trammell.

“It keeps our students in a safe environment after graduation and encourages them to celebrate responsibly.”

Project Graduation will be held Sunday, May 14 and is an overnight event at the high school where participating students are locked in with games and special activities and plenty of prizes.

To register: To register your team: Mail your team name, contact information, list of team members and check made payable to: SOBOCO Class of 2017 to: Trivia Night c/o Lonna Trammell 955 Eagle Point Dr. Ashland MO 65010.