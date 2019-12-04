Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Missouri State Highway Patrol will again join members of Concerns of Police Survivors in paying tribute to fallen officers and showing support for law enforcement by participating in Project Blue Light.

Thirty-one members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol have given their lives in fulfillment of the Patrol’s mission of providing service and protection to Missouri’s citizens. In honor of those 31 troopers and the more than 600 other law enforcement officers in Missouri who have made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties, all troops and division offices will display blue lights during the 2019 holiday season. The display period will be from Monday, December 2, 2019, through Thursday, January 2, 2020.

“It’s important to honor those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, and those who continue to serve,” said Colonel Olson.