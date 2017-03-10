Southern Boone Primary School Principal Brandy Clark and Assistant Principal Lucas Karr spent time this week rewarding students for good behavior. See next week’s Journal for the story, “A Positive Trip to the Principal’s Office.”

Wintry Weekend Weather

Boone County is expecting a wintry mix of snow and rain this weekend with the potential for 3-4 inches of snow. According to ABC-17 meteorologist Brittany Beggs, the worst of the wintry weather will be north of I-70, however, Southern Boone residents should be aware that roads will be slick and there is a “potential mess out there.”

The change in weather will be be a bit of a shock after the warmest February on record. Temperatures will dip down as low as 23 on Saturday, but Sunday afternoon should warm up to nearly 50-degrees.