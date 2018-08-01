Boone County voters will take to the polling stations on Tuesday, August 7 in the 2018 primary election. Polling stations are located at the Ashland Senior Center, Ashland Optimist Club and Bethel Baptist Church and are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ashland voters will be electing for the following offices:

REPUBLICAN PARTY

For United States Senator:

Tony Monetti: is a retired Air Force Lt. Col. who has owned his own Italian restaurant and served as assistant dean of aviation at the University of Central Missouri. He currently resides in Warrensburg and has been endorsed by former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. www.monetti4senate.com

Austin Petersen: took second place in the Libertarian presidential primary race in 2016. From Peculiar and currently residing in Kansas City, he has worked in media and is owner of a consulting firm. www.austinpetersen.com

Josh Hawley: is the current attorney general for the state of Missouri and was an active state official during former governor Eric Greitens’ indictment and resignation. Hawley grew up in Lexington and was an attorney on the Hobby Lobby supreme court case. www.joshhawley.com

Fred Ryman: is currently an assistant sales manager in Columbia and has served as a pastor in Joplin. He is originally from Texas and served as a high school math and computer science teacher. www.voteforfred.org

~ Get more info before the election in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers