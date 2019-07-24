Last week, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Missouri and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding beginning on April 29, 2019, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles.

“Today’s announcement is an important step toward making sure communities hit by historic flooding and damaging tornadoes have the support they need to rebuild,” said Missouri Senator Roy Blunt. “There has been extensive damage to local infrastructure, businesses, and personal property. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program will provide these 20 counties with grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and uninsured property loss to help individuals rebuild Missouri communities. I’ll continue working with the administration, Governor Parson, and local officials to ensure all impacted areas have the resources they need to recover.”

