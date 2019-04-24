The Boone County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Youth Community Coalition and law enforcement agencies throughout Boone County including Ashland, Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, University of Missouri, and VA Hospital Police Departments, will be conducting a Prescription Drug Take Back event at multiple locations April 26 & 27, 2019. This event coincides with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

This effort is undertaken to provide the community with appropriate disposal of their expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications. The benefits of the Take Back event include that these prescription medications do not fall into the hands of our youth where they may be abused or distributed inappropriately. Further, the proper disposal of these medications aids in protecting the environment as it is detrimental to ground source water if medications are flushed.

Two collection sites are open Friday, April 26th, 2019;

Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Mo. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University of Missouri, MU Student Center, 901 Rollins Rd., Columbia, Mo. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are five collection sites open Saturday, April 27th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ashland Police Department 601 E. Broadway, Ashland

Centralia Police Dept. Lobby 114 S. Rollins, Centralia

Hallsville Police Dept. 202 Highway 124 East, Hallsville

Hickman High School 1104 N. Providence Rd., Columbia

Rock Bridge High School 4303 S. Providence Rd., Columbia

Citizens may go to any one of these locations during the times listed and drop off their unwanted medications for disposal. Please, no sharps (needles). Following the collection, all medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.