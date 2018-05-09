Heavy equipment and the construction management trailer has been brought on site and construction will begin this week on the new City of Ashland sewer plant.

It has been a long, long wait.

City Administrator Lyn Woolford said Monday that McClanahan Construction would soon begin excavating and prepping the site for construction.

“This will be a project that will be done in phases,” Woolford said, “and we don’t expect the entire project to go online until about July 2019.”

By Bruce Wallace