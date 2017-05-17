Construction to begin soon

The Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission approved two spec buildings at Cartwright Industrial Park and the Ashland Baptist Home plans at their meeting last Tuesday evening, but denied a change in zoning for an office park on Cobblestone Court.

The P&Z gave the perfunctory unanimous nod to the two spec buildings to be built near the airport in Larry Potterfield’s development. The Baptist Home was questioned about its accessibility – only one entrance/exit from Highway 63 – before being approved.

The City of Ashland has discussed the idea of extending north Henry Clay further north as a service road connecting to the Baptist Home, however, the plan would call for the purchase of private property and has never gained any traction.

A planned office park, Redtail Office Condos, by Bauer Construction and CL Richardson was denied a change of zoning after residents in the neighborhood voiced concerns about the change of zoning.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace