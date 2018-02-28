The Ashland Pizza Haus will be moving down Broadway in March from its current home on the corner of Broadway and Main to their new home at 123 E. Broadway. The new location, formerly the meeting hall for the APWU, the postal workers union, will return owner Matt Berhorst to a smaller setting.

“That location was formerly Russell’s Cafe and it was the Senior Center and I think it will be a good way for us to downsize some and get back to a smaller setting,” said Pizza Haus owner Matt Berhorst. “We will be closed in March in order to complete the finish work insde the new place and to make the move.”

Pizza Haus had been on the corner of Broadway and Main for three years and was at a west Broadway location prior to that.