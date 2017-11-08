Southern Boone Primary finished up their Jump Rope for Heart event with a new record total of $11,747! All donations go to the American Heart Association.

Olivia James was the top fundraiser with $1,260.

Maddie Martin was second with $385. These girls got to “pie the principal”. Because we broke our record Assistant Superintendent Dr Tim Roth volunteered to take a pie from both girls.

In addition to thank you gifts for fundraisers, the school received $1,150 from US Games to use toward new PE equipment.