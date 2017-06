The Peace UCC Search Committee is proud to announce Rev Brian Damrow has been invited to a Candidating Sermon on January 29, 2017.

Brian and his wife Dawn have been married 32 years. They have three children: Heather, Seth and Aaron. Heather is married to Zach and has two sons: Michael 8 and Matthew 3. Also important to the Damrow family, are two sister cats: Maddie and Dottie.