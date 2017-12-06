There is a new method of paying your annual property taxes.

If you don’t want to pay extra for the convenience of paying your property taxes online and you don’t want to drive to Columbia to make your payment – at Ashland City Hall.

Boone County Collector Brian McCollum announced last week that he would have a staff member at Ashland City Hall on Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to take tax payments.

“Instead of driving to Columbia, or dropping my payment at the post office, I can just make the payment here at city hall,” said Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer. “I know that I like that idea.”

~ Get the rest of the information in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace