Monday, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-16, announcing the commencement of the Missouri as a Model Employer initiative.

The Model Employer classification is an emerging trend supported by the federal Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy to help more people with disabilities obtain competitive, integrated employment.

“Being a Model Employer is critical to developing and maintaining a talented state workforce that reflects the rich diversity of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “We are committed to doing everything we can, both through this initiative and other efforts, to eliminate barriers to employment and expand job offers to individuals of all abilities.”

