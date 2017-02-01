New Southern District Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry floated a trial balloon to the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau on Monday, favoring a new sales tax to support improvements at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Parry’s plan includes a three-eighths-cent sales tax, which would expire in three years and raise $9 to $12 million dollars in revenue. Private donations as well as public partnerships would also be sought in order to make the fairgrounds self-sustaining.

Parry campaigned on the issue and is the Boone County Commission’s fairgrounds liaison. His plan includes replacing the coliseum with a multi-purpose building – for everything from the annual dog show, county fair events to basketball tournaments.

Also, Parry campaigned on the idea of getting the Columbia Parks and Recreation on board to help develop more ball fields and a possible baseball stadium.