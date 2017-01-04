New Southern District Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry said Saturday his fellow commissioners were going to ask him to “put his money where his mouth is” and get to work on a plan for the Central Missouri Events Center.

Parry and other officials were sworn in on Saturday at the Boone County Government Center.

“I will start Tuesday morning with my first meeting and will be working right away on the fairgrounds – just like I talked about in the campaign,” Parry said.

Parry, who sold his magazine “Inside Columbia” in December and will resign his seat on the Boone Hospital board, said he was excited about his new task and ready to “jump right in.”

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace