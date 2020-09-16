The City of Ashland, Missouri Parks and Recreation Board met Monday to discuss park district and budget plans for the near future.

This year, the Ashland Park District faced a summer cut short by Covid-19. In these last few months, the board made the decision to cancel all scheduled events, including the beloved Fall Festival and Car Show and the Easter Egg Hunt, to comply with [then] newly mandated CDC guidelines.

“It is with great sadness that the Ashland Parks and Recreation Board announce that the 2020 Fall Festival and Car Show has been cancelled. The decision was made at the Park Board meeting last night. We will be contacting all vendors and sponsors directly. We want to thank all of the vendors and sponsors that have signed up for this year and all of the individuals that have helped get the festival this far. We hope to see everyone next year at the 2021 Fall Festival!” said an Aug.11 Facebook post on the Park Board page.

By Sofi Zeman