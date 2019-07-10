Last Thursday on a hot and humid morning, the city’s annual Fourth of July tractor parade held its highest participation and attendance to date.

There were twenty-one tractors entered in the tractor parade, which is the largest number to date.

The American Legion opened its doors to the public for restrooms and an air-conditioned space.

“Many of our members can’t handle the heat anymore but want to be a part of the celebration,” said American Legion member Brian Sapp. “It’s a good location to take a break from the heat and give those little people a [restroom] break.”

By Carson Blake

Lead Photo: Decked out in patriotic gear, local youth took to the streets in anticipation of the July Fourth Tractor Parade and the candy to be thrown.