The medical marijuana facility application period closed at 4:30 p.m. today, and the Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) received approximately 2,100 applications by the extended deadline. The application system received over 1,200 applications in the last three days, including over 800 applications in the last 24 hours. Applications are from those hoping to obtain licenses from DHSS for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing, testing laboratory and transportation facilities for the state’s medical marijuana program. A final, official count of applications received will be available tomorrow.

A breakdown of applications by geographical location and facility type will be publicly available in the coming weeks. Staff resources are currently committed to reviewing applications for completeness, as authorized by 19 CSR 30-95.040(1)(B)4.

“We greatly appreciate the input and feedback we have received from so many Missourians that have helped us implement Article XIV of the Constitution,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “While our main goals have always been putting patients first and maintaining integrity of the program, we also think this exemplifies good governance in implementing a complex initiative passed by the overwhelming majority of Missouri voters.”